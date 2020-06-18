Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
JANE C. (FARACI) SEWELL

JANE C. (FARACI) SEWELL Obituary
SEWELL, Jane C. (Faraci) Of Medford, June 7. Beloved wife of John W. Sewell. Devoted mother of Peter J. Sewell of Medford and Christopher J. Sewell and his wife Derran of Stoneham. Dear sister of the late Joseph P. Faraci and Grace S. Faraci. Funeral Service and burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford was private. Contributions in her name can be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral arrangements were from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Home Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020
