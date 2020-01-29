|
RECTANUS, (Muriel) Jane Cole Born July 7, 1920 in Bar Harbor, ME to Raymond Cole, CDR, USN and Doris Higgins Cole, passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2020 in Longwood, FL at the age of 99. She was a devoted mother, loyal friend, supportive family member, dedicated reader, enthusiastic traveler, engaged citizen, animal lover (Westies), music appreciator, and avid sports fan. Jane had a proud, determined, curious, optimistic spirit, always learning from life's challenges and joys. She raised her family in Menlo Park, CA, and in Dedham and Wellesley, MA with summers in Annisquam. In the late 70's and 80's, Jane worked in Residential Life at Endicott College. Later, she moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, near to family, and found her home at the beach.
Jane is survived by her half-brother, Raymond K. Cole of San Diego, CA, and by her children and their families, Fred (Cheryl) of Portland, OR; Elizabeth R. of Millis, MA; Richard (Terri) of Maitland, FL; Ann Proto (Rich) of Franklin, MA, and her grandchildren, Karl (Victoria) and Tim of Raleigh, NC; Elesa Sowell (Robert) of College Park, FL; Jennie Gondhi (Jasper) of Atlanta, GA; Jill Proto of Tampa, FL and her great-grandchildren, Caroline, Vanessa, Katie Rectanus, and Lydia Gondhi and her four DeBlois nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Boulse, and grandson, Walker Rectanus.
A gathering is planned at Mickler's Beach at a later date. The family thanks all who cared so well for her. Memorial donations to Endicott College endicott.edu/onlinegiving or K9's for Warriors k9sforwarriors.org or a are appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020