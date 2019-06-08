|
BUTLER, Jane Colson Of Bridgewater, formerly of Melrose and Bass River, Cape Cod. Died June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Attorney Paul F. Butler. Beloved mother of Brian (Bridgewater), Linda (Northampton), Craig (Maggie, Orono), Suzanne (Mark Klyza, New Orleans), and Diana (deceased). Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother. Former executive secretary and GLAMOUR cover girl. Family and friends will gather in remembrance at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home in BRIDGEWATER, on June 16, from 1:00-2:30 pm. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019