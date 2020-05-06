|
LYONS, Jane D. (Devlin) Of Milton, formerly of Cotuit, passed away April 28th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Mother of Joseph J. "Jay" Lyons and his wife Lori of Medfield, Paul Lyons of Boston, Jean Marie Kauffman of Sharon, Susanne L. McComish and her husband Jeffrey of Marblehead and the late Maura Peters. Sister of Margaret Resker of Foxboro, and the late Francis, Richard and Virginia Devlin. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. A private Graveside Service will be held at Milton Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020