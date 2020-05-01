|
MIGA, Jane D. (Smith) Of Winchester, on April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William G. Miga. Loving mother of James Miga of Winchester & Andrew & his wife Bliss Miga of VA. Adored grandmother of Adam Miga. Jane was an active member of the Winchester Garden Club & The Parish of The Epiphany Altar Guild. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, Funeral Services and Interment were private. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020