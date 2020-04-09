|
CLAFLIN, Jane Darrah Born on November 4, 1916 in Meridian, MS. She passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 6, 2020 at Springhouse in Jamaica Plain, MA, where she had been a resident for eleven years. She had fond memories of her early years, which she spent in Meridian. As a teenager, her family moved to Mobile, AL. She graduated from Tulane University in 1938. She married Richard Morton Claflin on March 25, 1940. As a couple, they moved to Cleveland, OH for two years before moving to Springfield, MA. In Springfield, she developed her interest in hospital volunteer work.
Upon moving to the Boston area in 1953, she became involved with Massachusetts General Hospital's Ladies Visiting Committee, of which she eventually became chairman. In 1973, she became the first woman trustee of MGH and served until 1989, when she became an honorary trustee until her retirement in 2001. During this time she was active in MGH's fundraising efforts and its capital campaigns.
One of her signature accomplishments was the creation of a program that provides a two-year grant to support the work of women engaged in academic research at MGH, who are also striving to care for small children at home. This program is now called the Claflin Award and is granted annually to six women.
In addition to her involvement at MGH, she had also been a trustee of the Faulkner Hospital in Boston and the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology, an organization that made a significant contribution to the development of the oral contraceptive pill.
In 1968, Jane Claflin became the first woman to serve on the vestry of Trinity Church in Copley Square, Boston. She served first during the final years of the church's longtime rector, Reverend Theodore Ferris. She served on the vestry again during the rectorship of Reverend Spencer Rice and was co-chair of the search committee that called Reverend Samuel Lloyd to Trinity Church in 1993.
Throughout her life, Jane Claflin was a strong advocate for women to assume leadership roles in order to become effective contributors to the betterment of their communities. In this sense, she was a pathfinder. She was a person ahead of her time, comfortable within herself as she pushed boundaries. Yet she recognized the limits of what was possible for women of her generation and enthusiastically encouraged women of younger generations to strive for higher goals.
Jane Claflin was a lifelong, avid reader, which enabled her to possess a solid knowledge of a wide range of subjects. This attribute, combined with a genuine interest in the lives of all those she encountered, as well as her natural gracious Southern charm, allowed her to enjoy many true friendships throughout her long life.
She leaves her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Rachel Claflin of Boston and Concord, MA and Robert and Kyri Claflin of Concord, NH, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews. Her only sister, Ann Darrah Ray, predeceased her in 2011. Her family plans to hold a Memorial Service to celebrate her long life when the current restrictions upon such gatherings are no longer necessary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Massachusetts General Hospital or Trinity Church of Boston. For online condolences, please visit www.watermanboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020