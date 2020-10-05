DeGREGORIO, E. Jane (Garofalo) Age 88, died Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of William J. "Billy D." DeGregorio, who died on June 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Allesio) Garofalo, mother of Diane Mailloux and her husband Arthur of Lowell, and Robert A. DeGregorio of Tewksbury, adored grandmother of Michelle and William Mailloux, Cameron and Adam DeGregorio, and the late Owen William DeGregorio, former mother-in-law of Connie (Gaspar) Simmons of Waterbury, VT, sister-in-law of Marie Garofalo of TN, aunt of many, and was predeceased by her siblings, the late Carmella Dimon, Arthur, Annie, Ralph, James, and Victor Emmanual Garofalo. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851-2950. Friends may gather for her Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, which will be live streamed at www.saintroberts.net
Burial at St. Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the William DeGregorio Sports Award Scholarship Fund, c/o T.M.H.S., 320 Pleasant St. Tewksbury, MA 01876 will be appreciated. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com
View the online memorial for E. Jane (Garofalo) DeGREGORIO