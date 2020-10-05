1/1
Jane E. (Garofalo) DeGREGORIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeGREGORIO, E. Jane (Garofalo) Age 88, died Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of William J. "Billy D." DeGregorio, who died on June 27, 2020. Daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Allesio) Garofalo, mother of Diane Mailloux and her husband Arthur of Lowell, and Robert A. DeGregorio of Tewksbury, adored grandmother of Michelle and William Mailloux, Cameron and Adam DeGregorio, and the late Owen William DeGregorio, former mother-in-law of Connie (Gaspar) Simmons of Waterbury, VT, sister-in-law of Marie Garofalo of TN, aunt of many, and was predeceased by her siblings, the late Carmella Dimon, Arthur, Annie, Ralph, James, and Victor Emmanual Garofalo. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851-2950. Friends may gather for her Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, which will be live streamed at www.saintroberts.net Burial at St. Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the William DeGregorio Sports Award Scholarship Fund, c/o T.M.H.S., 320 Pleasant St. Tewksbury, MA 01876 will be appreciated. For e-condolences, visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the DeGregorio family. See: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for E. Jane (Garofalo) DeGREGORIO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved