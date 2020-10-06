HARLOW, Jane E. An Exceptional Woman Jane E. Harlow, 89, formerly of Malden, MA died on October 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Ellen Carlson Harlow in 1957 and by her sister Louise in 1999. Ms. Harlow was an elegant, confident, "take charge" person from an early age. She started her career as a bank teller, eventually becoming the assistant to the bank's president. In addition to her career, she competently handled many personal challenges, including the care of her mother with cancer and later her sister. She also provided regular blood transfusions for a close friend's grandson. While Jane was a successful "career girl," she also knew how to enjoy herself, partaking of all the culinary and cultural delights of Boston and cities throughout the world. She and her sister Louise traveled extensively, leaving her with many tales to tell in her later years. During retirement, Ms. Harlow volunteered with Mystic Valley Elder Services where she provided transportation and support. She was also an avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast, knitter and seamstress making many sets of doll clothes for charity functions before her vision deteriorated. She will be greatly missed by her remaining friends and family. The children and grandchildren of her close cousin Barbara are very thankful for all the happy hours she and Louise spent with them at the beach, eating Len Libby's candies at the farm in Maine, playing card and board games and having tea parties with dolls. They would like to sincerely thank Larry of Atria Maplewood, Malden, MA and the caring staff of Quarry Hill, Camden, ME for befriending, caring for and valuing Jane these past few years. For those of you who knew her, raise a glass of Scotch to honor an exceptionally fine woman. Services will be private per Ms. Harlow's wish. Memorial donations may be made to melrosesymphony.org
Halls of WALDOBORO, ME has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for Jane E. HARLOW