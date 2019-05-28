|
LYONS, Jane E. Of Burlington, May 27th. Beloved wife of Andrea Bunker, at thirty-nine years of age. Cherished daughter of John "Jack" Lyons of RI and the late Kathleen (Mundee) Lyons. Dear twin sister of Emily Lyons of RI and sister of, Keith Stevens of Ft. Mac, Alberta, Canada. Loving aunt of Daelynne, Keira, Alivia, Raeleigh and Emmett. Jane is also survived by many loving relatives, friends and colleagues. On Sunday afternoon, June 2nd, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, from 2-6 p.m. in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. Please, at the families request, in lieu of flowers, please make remembrances in honor of Jane, to the Melanoma Research Foundation.com A Celebration of Jane's Life will be held in late June, and will be announced on lynch-cantillon.com at a later date. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019