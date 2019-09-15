Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
JANE E. (WEST) RICUPERO


1931 - 2019
JANE E. (WEST) RICUPERO Obituary
RICUPERO, Jane E. (West) Of Winthrop, Sept. 11, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Dennis C. Ricupero. Loving mother of Kevin Ricupero and his wife Karen of New Hampshire, Denise Lentini and her husband Guy of Winthrop, Diane Soper and her husband Jim of Winthrop and Doreen Doucette and her husband John of Marblehead. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Doucette, Jonathan Doucette, Jennifer Hernandez, James Soper-Stevens, David Lentini and Dana Lentini. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following the Visitation at 11:00 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the at For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019
