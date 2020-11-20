SCERRA, Jane E. (Wright) Age 53, lifelong Concord resident, died peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020. Cherished wife for 25 years of Mark Scerra. Proud and dedicated mother of Jack and Ethan Scerra, all of Concord. Beloved sister of Meg Gaudet of Concord, along with Meg's two sons Matthew and Andrew, Edward Wright, Jr. of Littleton and James Wright of Bolton. Niece of Robert and Jacqueline Flynn of Chelmsford. Also survived by several extended family members, cousins, and friends. Daughter of the late Edward Wright, Sr. and Margaret "Peggy" (Flynn) Wright. Visiting hours on Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 4 to 7pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Due to current COVID restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Parish in Concord Center on Wednesday, Nov. 25th. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. To attend the private Mass remotely via church live stream on Wednesday at 10:30 am, a link has been posted on the Dee Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jane's memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 (www.autismspeaks.org
