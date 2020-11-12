MOY, Jane Ellen (Becker) Of Walpole, formerly of Dedham, November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Frank Moy, Jr. Devoted mother of Meaghan E. Moy of Dedham, Benjamin F. Moy and his wife Christine of Canton, and Frank R. Moy and his wife Theresa of South Korea. Loving grandmother of Henry, Anna, Noah, and Lucas. Sister of Susan Cady and her husband Paul, Richard Becker and his wife Sheila, and Stephen Becker. Daughter of the late Richard F. and Mildred F. (Montague) Becker. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, Nov. 15 from 2-5pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 16 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jane may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center's Cancer Center at www.bidmc.org/giving
or by check made payable to "BIDMC" with "Jane Moy/Cancer Center" on the memo line and mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. – OV, Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
