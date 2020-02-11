Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JANE SMITH
JANE ENOLA (WILEY) SMITH

JANE ENOLA (WILEY) SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Jane Enola (Wiley) Age 89, of Acton, MA, a Doyletown, PA native, peacefully Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 with her family by her side. Daughter of the late George & Enola (Bassett) Wiley. Wife of the late Charles E. Smith. Survived by 3 children & spouses: Jack & Donna Smith, Charles & Deborah Smith, all of MA, & Deborah (Smith) & James Gordon of NH. Proud grandmother of Melissa Smith, Ashley (Smith) & husband Nathan Sears, Justin Smith & Bradley Gordon. Dear sister to Thomas Wiley & wife Dorothy Wiley, & the late Shirley (Wiley) McClure & late husband Frank McClure. Also survived by nieces, nephews & many dear friends, including her best friend, Nancy Yerkes of Furlong, PA. A Celebration of Life Service is Sat., Feb. 22nd, at 10AM at the Acton Congregational Church, 12 Concord Rd., Acton. Graveside Services were in Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, Ambler, PA. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Jane's family would appreciate donations to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, online at lcfamerica.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020
