MARQUARDO, Jane F. (Sibert) Of Medford, formerly of Cambridge, November 28, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of John A. Marquardo. Devoted mother of Catherine Carapellucci and her late husband Peter of Lynnfield, the late John Marquardo and his late wife Denise, the late Vincent and James Marquardo. Loving grandmother of Jeanette Carapellucci, Karen Marquardo, the late Peter Carapellucci and Vincent Marquardo. Loving great-grandmother of Anthony DiDonato. Sister of Irene Duprey of Cambridge, the late Rita Bernier, Marylou Joyce, Deenie, Joseph, John, Leonard "Lenny," Arthur "Buddy" Sibert, and Sis Souza. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, December 7th, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family prior to the Service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing protocols. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
