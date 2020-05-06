|
|
CLOUGH, Jane H. (Ziemba) Of Waltham. May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David E. Clough. Mother of Ronald M. Clough of Hingham and the late Lawrence D. "Larry" Clough. Sister of the late Matilda Hatch, Teddy Ziemba and Leona Zulkiewicz. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Private Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Warren. A Memorial Service celebrating her life at First Parish Church will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to The First Parish Church, David Clough Music Fund, 50 Church Street, Waltham 02452 or The Cat Connection, P.O. Box 541435, Waltham, MA 02454. For complete obituary and guestbook, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020