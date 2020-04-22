Home

JANE H. ORDWAY EVANS


1946 - 2020
JANE H. ORDWAY EVANS Obituary
ORDWAY EVANS, Jane H. Age 73, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, in Sarasota, FL. Born on June 9, 1946, she was the daughter of Edward and Hedwig Heinis of Chelsea, MA. She is survived by her husband, Brad Evans of Sarasota; son, Richard Racki and his wife Melissa of Tampa, FL; son Michael Racki and his wife Patricia of Laconia, NH; and five loving grandchildren. Private Services will be held at a later date in Florida.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020
