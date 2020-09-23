JONES, Jane (Sundelof) Longtime Washingtonian, Jane Sundelof Jones passed away peacefully at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on the early morning of 23 August.



She was preceded in death by her husband of over 52 years, Richard Jones.



She is survived by a brother, Jon Sundelof, a son, Richard Jones of Sunnyvale, CA, granddaughters Rachel and Jane, a daughter Jennifer Jones of Washington, DC, and grandsons Richard Platt and Marshall Platt, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.



Jane was a career civil servant whose service began shortly after the Second World War and who, with her late husband Richard, was a fixture in their neighborhood for over 50 years, often involved in organizing the annual summer "28th St. Alley Party" with all their friends and neighbors.



The Jones family were supporters of numerous charitable and Washington causes dedicated to the betterment of the community. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Washington, DC area charity or organization.



Her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.



There will be a Memorial and Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a future date, TBD. At Arlington, she will once again be with her husband.



