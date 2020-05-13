Boston Globe Obituaries
McGRATH, Jane K. Of Belmont, passed away on May 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late James F. McGrath, D.M.D & Agnes (Hickey) McGrath. Sister of the late James F. McGrath, Jr. & Mary Virginia Reynolds. Loving aunt of Ann K. Reynolds & her husband James of Belmont, Mary Ellen Reynolds Allen & her husband Jeff of CT, James F. McGrath III & his wife Sheila of DE, Kevin E. McGrath & his wife Nancy of VA, Paul J. Reynolds of CT and the late Mark Reynolds. Dear cousin of Margaret Coyne Holt of VT. Also survived by many great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Jane was an alumna of Regis College class of 1948 and a retired Social Worker Brookline Public Schools. Jane was a longtime resident of Belmont and summered with family at Rye Beach, NH. The family would like to thank Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home for the dedicated care during her illness. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to Regis College Alumni Assoc. would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
