KING, Jane Age 73, of Boston, MA, Palm Beach, FL, and Nantucket, MA, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 5th, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Michael Karlson. Jane was born in New York City to the late Catherine and John A. King, and was predeceased by her four siblings, Catherine Ann Timoney, John A. King, Jr., Patricia Fitzgerald, and Clare Scanlon. She will be lovingly remembered by her 14 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews. Jane was raised in Flushing, New York and attended Marymount College, and received her degree from Bentley College. She spent the majority of her working career in Sales at IBM where she achieved great success. She then had a flourishing career with Lee Real Estate on Nantucket. Jane had an incredible zest for life and lived every day to the fullest. As her friends and family will attest, she was one of a kind with an incredible sense of humor. She loved to travel, talk about travel and plan her travel. Up to the last days of her life, she was still planning a new cruise, a new trip. Jane's love of life and strong personality will be sorely missed by all. A Memorial Service will take place this summer on Nantucket where family and friends can Celebrate Jane's Life. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100 Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019