CANFIELD, Jane Kooman Age 81, of Lincoln, Massachusetts, formerly of Belmont and Cambridge, Massachusetts. With a sharp mind and sense of humor until the end, Jane was a master bridge player, which she enjoyed throughout her years at Simmons College, and crossword puzzler, which led her to compete nationally; she excelled at both for most of her life. She grew up in Belmont, Massachusetts, attending the Belmont public schools until she left for Northfield, a boarding school in western Massachusetts. Among the happiest memories from her young life were summers spent at Fleur de Lis Camp in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire. As a young mother of two girls, she had the courage to leave an unhappy marriage in the mid-1960s (an uncommon choice at that time) and raised her daughters in Belmont, while she worked as a bursar at Lesley College (now Lesley University). She instilled in her daughters strong work ethics, good manners and the value of education, while she remained interested in gardening, English history and mystery novels. She was a long-time member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Belmont, where she served on the altar guild. She will be remembered for her commitment to her daughters, her love of word games and her interest in others. Jane is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Katharine Canfield and David King, of Belmont, Massachusetts, and Margaret (Roo) and Paul Kuklinski, of Seattle, Washington; and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Alex, Rebecca, Christina and Nic. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Ruth Kooman of Belmont, Massachusetts, and her adored dog, Kelly. A celebration of her life will be held privately.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020