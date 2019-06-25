KWIATKOWSKI, Jane (Wyrwicz) Age 91, of Tewksbury, formerly of Everett, passed away June 23, 2019. Communicant of St. Stanislaus Church, Chelsea, and St. William's Church, Tewksbury. Member of the Polish American Veterans Club, Chelsea. Beloved wife of the late Chester D. Kwiatkowski. Daughter of the late Walery and Ursula (Kondratowicz) Wyrwicz. Mother of Susan Young and her husband Paul of Tewksbury, Karen Sidle and her husband Warren of Canton, NC and the late Janine Keller. Mother-in-law of Rick Keller of Everett. She leaves numerous grandchildren, one great-grandson, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Calling Hours are Friday, June 28, 4-8 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Her funeral procession will begin on Saturday, June 29, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Francis House in Boston, The Wish Project in North Chelmsford, the in Waltham, or to a . For obituary see www.farmeranddee.com