Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St., Rte. 38
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE KWIATKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE (WYRWICZ) KWIATKOWSKI


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JANE (WYRWICZ) KWIATKOWSKI Obituary
KWIATKOWSKI, Jane (Wyrwicz) Age 91, of Tewksbury, formerly of Everett, passed away June 23, 2019. Communicant of St. Stanislaus Church, Chelsea, and St. William's Church, Tewksbury. Member of the Polish American Veterans Club, Chelsea. Beloved wife of the late Chester D. Kwiatkowski. Daughter of the late Walery and Ursula (Kondratowicz) Wyrwicz. Mother of Susan Young and her husband Paul of Tewksbury, Karen Sidle and her husband Warren of Canton, NC and the late Janine Keller. Mother-in-law of Rick Keller of Everett. She leaves numerous grandchildren, one great-grandson, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Calling Hours are Friday, June 28, 4-8 p.m., at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. Her funeral procession will begin on Saturday, June 29, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Francis House in Boston, The Wish Project in North Chelmsford, the in Waltham, or to a . For obituary see www.farmeranddee.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now