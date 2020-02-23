|
FLYNN, Jane L. (Murphy) Of Quincy, formerly of Norwood, passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of the late Gerald "Jerry" Flynn. Devoted mother of Michael T. Riley and his wife Christine Farrell-Riley, MD of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Flynn T. Riley. Sister of Susan Smith of CA and Thomas Murphy, Jr. of Reading. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 4-8pm, at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA 02062. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11am. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020