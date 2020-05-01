|
|
GILLETTE, Jane L. (Lash) Of Brookline on April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Timothy C. Gillette. Dear sister of Marjorie Lash of Brookline. Devoted daughter of the late Carlisle and Lillian (Crawford) Gillette. Jane was an active patron of the Arts in Boston and a Philanthropist. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 15 St. Paul St., Brookline, MA. 02446 or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC. 20090-6929 or ASPCA.org Funeral Services will be private. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home (617) 277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020