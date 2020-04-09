|
LANDRY, Jane Age 57, of Everett, MA, passed away peacefully while sleeping at home on Sunday, March 22nd. Jane was born in Everett on May 21st, 1962 and is the youngest daughter of the late Elmer "Al" Landry. Jane was raised in both Everett and Saugus and attended Saugus High School. Family members include, spouse of over 30 years, Kevin Myers, daughter Jessica (Hansen) Lantych and husband Tommy and granddaughter Adriana, daughter Kellie Myers, sister Carol (Landry-Hogan) Andreucci and husband John, brother, the late David Landry, sister, the late Linda (Landry) Santoro and husband Richard, Sister Gail Landry. Jane is also survived by many sisters/brothers in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Jane was a strong, unique and loving companion, mother, grandmother and most of all, friend with the ability to see the good in everything. She was a great cook and enjoyed hosting loved ones and treasured being Nana to her lovely granddaughter, Adriana Jane. Animals held a special place in her heart, and if she could, she would rescue them all. She loved her family and was so proud of her girls, Jessica and Kellie. She would glow just talking about them. She would say, "If I must say, I'm so lucky and truly blessed for my girls." Jane was a true loyal friend and comforted many. Her friendship was a treasure. She was always someone special and you knew when she entered the room with her personality and city charm to make you laugh! Her one liners will always be remembered. "Ok, Alice" or "listen to this, I'm gonna make you crack up" and many more! "When this world returns to frickin normal" a celebration of life will be hosted by family and friends with great music, food and beautiful flowers (no carnations please). Until then, please send your condolences and share memories to the Boston Cremation online guestbook. Jane's family has chosen the Animal Rescue League of Boston for donations in her name.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020