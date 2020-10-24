1/1
LAURIDSEN, Jane Jane Lauridsen passed away peacefully on October 22nd at her home in Newton Centre, surrounded by love. Jane courageously faced ALS, with an ever strong and optimistic spirit. Jane had a rewarding career as a Nurse Practitioner in Internal Medicine at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates for 36 years. Early in her career she worked as an OB/GYN Nurse at Whittier Street Community Health Center, Head Nurse at Orange Memorial Hospital ICU in NJ, and as a bridal dress designer and finisher. She graduated with an MSN from Boston University School of Nursing, a BS from Seton Hall University, and an RN from Orange Memorial School of Nursing. Jane was an avid music, theatre, and dance enthusiast. In her retirement she brought friends together for many performances and dinner parties, joyfully sang with the Boston Minstrels, taught ESL, and enjoyed travel to family homelands in Norway and Germany, and cross-country road trips with her daughter. In her travels she would often invite people she'd just met to Boston for the July 4th Pops celebration. Jane will be remembered as a kind and compassionate caregiver; a supportive and loving mother, sister, aunt, and cousin; an adventurous, gracious, and reliable friend; a capable and trusted colleague and mentor; an animal lover; a cancer survivor; and a beautiful person who was always ready to listen and invite you over for a meal. She will be missed by many. Donations in Jane's memory can be made to Compassionate Care ALS CCALS.org and the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter ALS-MA.org A private memorial will be held on October 31, 2020.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
