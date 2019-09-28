Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE FARRICY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE M. (LINDENFELZER) FARRICY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANE M. (LINDENFELZER) FARRICY Obituary
FARRICY, Jane M. (Lindenfelzer) Of Dorchester, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James E., Jr. Loving mother of Elizabeth A. Connaughton and her husband Michael of NC, James E. Farricy, III of Dorchester and Tara L. Farricy of Dorchester. Cherished grandmother of Shea, MacLean, Owen, Nolan, Shane, Leland and Wade. Devoted sister of the late Paul and Robert Lindenfelzer. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jane was born and raised in Dorchester. She was a graduate of Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and a dedicated nurse for 46 years at Boston City Hospital and Carney Hospital. Jane loved her family, traveling, and was a dedicated member of St. Gregory Parish. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, Please visit www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now