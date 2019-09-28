|
FARRICY, Jane M. (Lindenfelzer) Of Dorchester, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James E., Jr. Loving mother of Elizabeth A. Connaughton and her husband Michael of NC, James E. Farricy, III of Dorchester and Tara L. Farricy of Dorchester. Cherished grandmother of Shea, MacLean, Owen, Nolan, Shane, Leland and Wade. Devoted sister of the late Paul and Robert Lindenfelzer. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jane was born and raised in Dorchester. She was a graduate of Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and a dedicated nurse for 46 years at Boston City Hospital and Carney Hospital. Jane loved her family, traveling, and was a dedicated member of St. Gregory Parish. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, Please visit www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019