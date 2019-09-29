|
MacEACHERN, Jane M. (MacMullin) Age 83, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 28, 2019. Jane was the beloved wife of 60 years to Norman D. MacEachern, devoted mother of Karen Strem & her partner Frank Moss of North Andover, Patty Fay & her husband Mike of Wilmington, Janice Hanlon & her husband Billy of Billerica, Nancy Acquaviva & her husband Dave of Haverhill and Joe MacEachern & his wife Annie of Londonderry, NH. Loving "Nana" of Justin, Matthew & his wife Michelle, Brendan, Mikey & his wife Kristen, Sean, Corey & his wife Dana, Brett, Tyler, Emily, Kyle, Shane, Ava and great-granddaughter Delaney Mae. Cherished daughter of the late Alan and Alberta (MacInnis) MacMullin, dear sister of Alan MacMullin & his wife Mary of Billerica, Clare MacNeil of Tewksbury, Margaret Keefe & her husband Joe of Lowell, Mary Toombs & her husband Lenny of Tewksbury, the late Alberta "Snooks" MacEachern, Paul, James and Eileen MacMullin. Jane is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Wednesday, October 2nd at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1st from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to Trigeminal Neuralgia/Facial Pain Association fpa-support.org Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 30, 2019