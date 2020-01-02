|
|
McGEE, Jane M. It is with great sadness that the family of Jane M. McGee announces her passing peacefully at home in Plymouth, Massachusetts on Monday, December 30, 2019. Jane will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 41 years, Paul McGee, her two children Michael McGee (wife, Amanda) of Duxbury and Tim McGee (wife, Tiffany) of Needham and her granddaughters Maggie Jane, Abigail and Isabelle, who brought her great happiness. She will also be fondly remembered by her sister JoAnne McDevitt (husband Harry Castleman) of Weymouth. Jane is also survived by her stepmother Irene McDevitt and her half-siblings John McDevitt, Danny McDevitt and Mary Anne Klinchock, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Woburn, MA, Jane was predeceased by her parents John and Helen McDevitt. Also mourning her loss are Paul's daughters, Joan, Cathy, Pauline and Madeline. Jane will forever be known as a selfless and caring wife, mother, sister and loyal friend to many. During her working years, Jane was a personal secretary to several judges at the U.S. District Court in Boston, and then became a most trusted daycare teacher at the Westwood Children's Center. She always enjoyed the beach, road-trips to Cape Cod, Maine, and vacations in Florida. She will be remembered always for her positive spirit and love of children. Jane's wit was contagious and she always found a way to remain positive throughout the most difficult times in her life. The Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5th, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine's Church in Norwood, MA on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020