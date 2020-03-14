|
|
O'HEARNE, Jane M. (Coffey) Age 86, a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 9, 2020 at The Residence at Pearl Street in Reading. Jane was the beloved wife of the late Francis Thomas O'Hearne, devoted mother of Mark Daniel O'Hearne & his wife Anne of Newton and Susan Marie O'Doherty & her husband Patrick of Reading, loving "Nana" of Thomas Francis O'Hearne, Marjorie Anne O'Hearne, Aìne Marie O'Doherty and Caitrìona Marie O'Doherty, cherished daughter of the late Martin Denis and Mary Margaret (Hurley) Coffey, dear sister of Paul Coffey & his wife Ruth of Woburn and Mary Anne Miller & her husband Bob of Malden. Jane was very special to her longtime companion, the late Charlie Luciano of Magnolia, MA. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, neighbors, friends and extended family. Visiting Hours: Due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus and the recommendation of the Archdiocese, the O'Hearne family will have a private Funeral and Burial. A public Funeral Mass will take place at a later date. Please follow our website for updated information. Memorial donations in Jane's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020