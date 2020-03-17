|
ORIOLA, Jane M. (Finn) In Bellows Falls, VT, formerly of Brighton, MA, passed away on March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Oriola. Survived by her children, Nancy Oriola of Albuquerque, NM, Mary Vitt of Bellows Falls, VT, Thomas M. (Michelle Ricci) of Tewskbury, MA, Deborah Oriola (Charles Batzinger) of Niskayuna, NY, and Steven Oriola (Jennifer) of Brooklyn, NY. She was the adored "Nunnie" of Annie, Steven, Peter, Abigail, Kate, Adam and Samantha, and great-grandmother of Lilianna, Charlotte and Elijah. Sister of the late John J., Elizabeth A. MacDonald, and William F. Finn. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to Huntington's Disease Society of America's Massachusetts & Rhode Island Chapter, P.O. Box 95142, Newton, MA 02495 or at Mass/HSDA.org. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Friday, March 20 from 9 to 10 am. Funeral Service and Interment private. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date. For directions, guestbook and full obituary, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020