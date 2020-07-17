|
RYAN, Jane M. (Lundberg) Of Walpole, July 15, 2020, age 83. Beloved wife of Robert J. Ryan. Loving mother of Deborah A. Ryan and her partner, Peter Darling, of Newburyport, Michael J. Ryan and his wife, Martha, of Walpole, and Kelly E. O'Brien and her husband, Timothy, of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Thomas R. Ryan of South Boston, Elizabeth M. Ryan of Walpole, Daniel J. Ryan of Walpole, Matthew J. O'Brien of Wakefield, and Monica L. O'Brien of Wakefield. Cherished sister of the late Ann C. Moran of Pittsfield. Devoted aunt to five nieces, two nephews, and several grandnieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Jane's Life Celebration on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 3 to 6 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Jane's family has decided that her funeral services will be private, with interment taking place in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lazarus House Ministries, P.O. Box 408, Lawrence, Massachusetts 01842-0808 or at www.lazarushouse.org/donate Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020