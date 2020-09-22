1/
JANE M. (O'BRIEN) SOULE
1935 - 2020
SOULE, Jane M. (O'Brien) Of Melrose, formerly of Reading, September 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Carl W. Soule, Jr. She was the daughter of the late Inez J. (Morrow) O'Brien and William F. O'Brien. She was the sister of Beryl A. Finn and her late husband Thomas A. Finn of Malden and Caryl A. Russo and her husband Augustine J. Russo of Bedford. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and Burial are private and there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Jane to the American Civil Liberties Union, PO Box 96266, Washington, DC 20077 or to Southern Poverty Law Center, PO Box 2390, Montgomery, AL 36177. For online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Jane M. (O'Brien) SOULE


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
September 22, 2020
This book of memories is to serve as a record of the services you entrusted to us. We hope it will help to preserve treasured memories and that we, in some small measure, have helped to ease your burden and bring you comfort.
John B. Douglass & John B. Douglass II
