SUPRIN, Jane M. (McCann) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on May 22 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Suprin of 47 years. Devoted mother of Charles E. Suprin of Lowell, Kenneth R. Suprin of Hyde Park, and Regina A. Suprin of Hyde Park. Cherished sister of Edward McCann and his wife Mary of Milton and sister-in-law of Helen A. Suprin of Dorchester. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. At the moment, all Services will be private, at family's request. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2020