O'CONNOR MARTIN, Jane Marie Her battle with COVID-19 revealed her core traits - love of family, humor, optimism, and strength of spirit. Surrounded by family in her Kingston, MA home, Jane M. O'Connor Martin left us too soon.



Jane was quietly brilliant, devouring books, and taking courses at Harvard just for the challenge. Hours before her death, she listened to Jeopardy! with her eyes closed and softly answered along (albeit not in the form of a question). Raised in West Roxbury, she graduated Saint Aidan's High School and Melrose-Wakefield School of Nursing. In the early 1960s, she travelledto California in a flashy Plymouth convertible with her best friend Mary Ann. Jane met and married Jack in Long Beach, but pined for New England. She and Jack returned in 1968 with their two children and one on the way. Jan worked for years at South Shore Hospital as an ER nurse on the graveyard shift, and she shared her extensive medical knowledge with friends and family in need.



In passing, she joins her late husband, Jack, and younger brother, Larry. She leaves behind her three adoring children, Joseph, Susan, and James (Brauna); her incomparable twin, Patricia (Horace), younger sister/best friend, Mary, and older brother Michael (Carolla); grandchildren, Katherine, John, Connor, Reilly, and Aidan; nephews Allan, Michael, Thomas, Michael, and Larry; longtime friends from the "Regis Club" and innumerable friends at the Kingston Senior Center.



A Memorial Service will be scheduled after this awful pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and making an impromptu nice gesture to someone.



