McCRACKEN, Jane (Needham) Of Norwood, formerly of Westwood, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry B. McCracken. Loving mother of Peter T. McCracken and his wife Cheryl of Foxboro and the late Richard T. and Harry B. McCracken III. Cherished grandmother of Samantha McCracken and Peter McCracken Jr. and his wife Lizzie. Jane is survived by her stepsister Barbara Ryan and was predeceased by her sisters Dorothy, Roberta, Eda and her stepbrother Robert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Jane was a member of Charles River Country Club since 1951. She was an avid golfer and mentor to many in the Junior golf program. Jane spent many years as a dedicated volunteer at Norwood Hospital.



A Funeral Service will be celebrated in St. John's Episcopal Church, 95 Deerfield Ave., Westwood, on Wednesday, July 31, at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home



617-323-5600 Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019