MURPHY, Jane (Stanfield) Of Medfield, formerly of Newton, suddenly on Mar 30, 2020. Wife of the late Richard F. Murphy. Loving mother of James of Needham, Krista Spinazola of Franklin and Kara Laroche of Bellingham. Grandmother of Ryan Murphy, Christopher Spinazola, Shannon Murphy, Jessica Spinazola, Kevin Murphy, Evan Laroche, Tim Murphy, Richie Laroche and great-grandmother of Kennedy Spinazola and Jayden Borros. Sister of Elizabeth Fonagy of Franklin, Martha LeBlanc of Salem, NH, Judith LoPorto of Acton and William Stanfield of Atlanta, GA and sister-in-law of Barbara Murphy of Peyton, CO. Interment Services will be private and a Memorial Mass to Celebrate Jane's Life will be held at a later date. Jane was a longtime active member of the Guild of St. Francis at Sacred Heart Parish in Newton Centre, and former owner of the Flower Bouquet. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Diabetes Assoc., the or the Celiac Disease Foundation in Jane's memory would be appreciated. Please share a memory or note of condolence with Jane's family at eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020