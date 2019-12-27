|
HAKANSON, Jane N. (Sisson) Age 70, of Reading passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. Mrs. Hakanson was born on Jan. 14, 1949 to Parker L. and Virginia Sisson and grew up in Lynn. She graduated from Lynn English High School in 1966 and in 1968 from Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene, part of Northeastern University. Over her career as a dental hygienist, she worked for dental practices across the North Shore for close to 40 years. Nothing gave Mrs. Hakanson more joy than spending time with her family and friends. A loving and giving woman, she was a devotee of tradition and hosted many New Year's Eve celebrations and home-cooked dinners and organized game nights and apple picking outings. She loved to travel and most recently cruised the Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and several friends. She also enjoyed theatrical and musical performances, keeping up with current events, reading and walking her golden retriever around Reading. Mrs. Hakanson leaves her beloved husband of 44 years, Bruce C. Hakanson of Reading, son Jeremy Hakanson of Andover, daughter Amanda Guski and her husband Bryan and grandson Samuel Guski of Watertown. She also leaves her brother Jeffrey Newhall Sisson and his wife Carol of West Roxbury. Also, her cousin Carole Jones and her husband Robert of New Hampshire and Florida, her sister-in-law Kristine E. Hakanson of California, several nieces and nephews and her dog, Tobias. She was predeceased by her brother Gary Newhall Sisson in September 2018. In addition, she leaves a wide circle of lifelong friends who loved her, including members of her Book Club, members of First Congregational Church in Reading and former colleagues. There will be no services at this time. The family would be grateful for any contributions made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or visit www.diabetes.org For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are being handled by Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home in READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019