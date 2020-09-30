JOYCE, Jane P. (McCarron) Age 79, of Newton, died on Sept. 29, 2020 after a long illness. Jane is survived by her son, Robert P. Joyce, Jr. and his wife, Tricia of Newton, her son James P. Joyce of Halifax, her grandchildren Robert J. Joyce, Alexander J. Joyce, Thomas J. Joyce and Angelina J. Joyce, all of Newton. She is survived by her sister, Joyce L. Valante and brother-in-law, Thomas J. Valante of the Villages, Florida, her brother-in-law, George Patten and his wife Joanne, of Plymouth, her brother-in-law, Kenneth F. Joyce of Dennis and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Joyce and her sister, Justine R. Patten. The oldest of three girls, Jane was born on December 3, 1940 in Quincy to parents James P. McCarron and Mary V. McCarron. She graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1958 and later attended Brooks Junior College before working with the First National Bank of Boston. Jane married her high school sweetheart and literally the boy next door, Bob, in 1963 and they moved to Hanover in 1968, where they raised their sons, Robert and James. Jane returned to the banking industry in 1984, working for Shawmut Bank and then for many years with Rockland Trust Company until she retired in 2007. Jane had many memories from summers on the Cape with her family, winters in New Hampshire, and the several Caribbean cruises with her husband Bob and her sister Joyce and brother-in-law Tom. Jane always enjoyed a good cheeseburger or cheese pizza. Jane was a lifelong lover of animals and had many dogs and cats throughout her life. A Wake is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 from 10:00am to 12 Noon at the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown Street, Rt. 16, NEWTON, followed by a Graveside Service at the Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massachusetts Humane Society, P.O. Box 850177, Braintree, MA 02185-0177 or a charity of your choice
