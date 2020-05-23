|
|
PORTER, Jane E. (Emerson) Of Bedford, May 22. Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, David S. Porter. She leaves her son, Jeffrey Emerson Porter and his partner, Tammy Carbonneau of Lowell, her daughter, Bonnie J. Porter Couto and her husband Richard A. Couto of Chelmsford, and beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Stanewicz and her husband, Derek Stanewicz of Wilton, NH and Joshua Porter and his wife, Vanessa Porter of Nashua, NH, David Couto and his partner, Emily Martin of Cambridge and Rachel Couto and her partner, Tori Gianformaggio of Huntington Beach, CA and great-granddaughter, Stella Rae Stanewicz of Wilton, NH. She was predeceased by her brother Howard W. Emerson, Jr., and his wife Lillian Emerson. Private Graveside Services are planned for immediate family only. For obituary, please visit bedfordfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Jane E. (Emerson) PORTER
Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020