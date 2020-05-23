Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
JANE PORTER
Committal
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Shawsheen Cemetery,
Great Rd
Bedford, MA
JANE (EMERSON) PORTER

JANE (EMERSON) PORTER Obituary
PORTER, Jane E. (Emerson) Of Bedford, May 22. Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, David S. Porter. She leaves her son, Jeffrey Emerson Porter and his partner, Tammy Carbonneau of Lowell, her daughter, Bonnie J. Porter Couto and her husband Richard A. Couto of Chelmsford, and beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Stanewicz and her husband, Derek Stanewicz of Wilton, NH and Joshua Porter and his wife, Vanessa Porter of Nashua, NH, David Couto and his partner, Emily Martin of Cambridge and Rachel Couto and her partner, Tori Gianformaggio of Huntington Beach, CA and great-granddaughter, Stella Rae Stanewicz of Wilton, NH. She was predeceased by her brother Howard W. Emerson, Jr., and his wife Lillian Emerson. Private Graveside Services are planned for immediate family only. For obituary, please visit bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 25, 2020
