|
|
MARTIN, Jane S. (Wall) Age 98, devoted wife of the late William J. Martin, Jr. passed away July 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in East Boston to the late James and Agnes (Bradley) Wall, Jane also resided in Arlington, Wolfeboro, NH, Plymouth and Beverly Hills, FL. Jane was a graduate of Fitton High and Boston Secretarial School. She worked for the War Department but was most proud of being a wife and mother. Jane enjoyed a number of crafts including embroidering, knitting, painting, creating stained glass designs, gardening and many more. She had a wonderful sense of style both in fashion and home décor. Jane will be deeply missed by her beloved family including Jim of Andover, Jane Blaney and her husband Bob of Bedford, NH, Mary Hartwell and her husband Tom of Andover, Patti Genereux and her husband Guy from Chelmsford, John and his wife Sara from Burlington, and Terri Kowalyk and her husband Mike from Chelmsford and her daughter-in-law Joy Martin whose husband, Jane's oldest son William, who passed away on July 21. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death her siblings: Agnes Anderson, Sr. Mary Wall, Patricia Merrigan, Bernadette Curran, Rosalie Wall and Betty Lou O'Brien. Memorials in Jane's name may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice. www.homehealthfoundation.org Funeral Services for Jane will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019