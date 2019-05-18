|
SCHLOSBERG, Jane A Memorial Service for Jane B. Schlosberg will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 1st at the First Lutheran Church of Waltham, 6 Eddy Street, Waltham, MA. Jane passed away peacefully on April 4 in Scottsdale, AZ. Jane is survived by her husband Robert and her daughter Lynda and was predeceased by her daughter Carol, her sister Barbara A. Tayes-Beaudoin, and her parents Eric and Ella Bergquist. Originally from Newton, MA, she resided in Weston, MA for 30 years and retired to Scottsdale, AZ where she lived for 33 years.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019