JANE S.H. OEI M.D.
1936 - 2020
OEI, Jane S.H. MD Of Lexington, MA, age 84, peacefully passed in her sleep on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her daughter's home in Swanville, ME, surrounded by her family. Jane was preceded in death by her husband Khiem Kwie of 44 years, parents, and sister Grace. Jane is survived by her son Sumirko, wife Hillary and grandson Kai of Lexington, MA, her daughter Mellisa Suli Oei-Royle, husband Raphael and grandson Ryuu of Swanville, ME, her brother Tanusoma Widjaja, niece Anita Tanu Widjaja, nephew Andy Tanu Widjaja and a large extended family. Born October 8, 1936, Jane was the middle child of Som Hoey and Corrie Tan and was raised in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she grew up surrounded by "cousins by the dozens." She loved languages and became fluent in multiple. She studied medicine in both Indonesia and in the USA, eventually becoming a US citizen. She was curious, intelligent, determined, strong, and hard-working. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking, her green thumb, her joy of life, her empathy, her commitment to providing excellent medical care and her tireless efforts in devotion to her family. Due to the pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. A Celebration of Jane's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the National Audubon Society, or contributing to her grandsons' higher education. For details, please contact

JaneOeiMemorial@gmail.com Lexington 781-862- 1800

www.douglassfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
