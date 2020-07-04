|
SUGHRUE, Jane (Beauchemin) Age 85, of Winchester, passed away on July 1st having been surrounded by her family in her final days. She was the loving wife of the late O. Stevens Sughrue, Jr. She was the daughter of Albert A. and Helen E. (O'Connor) Beauchemin and grew up in Arlington, MA, graduated from Arlington High School in 1952 and then from Simmons College. She worked as a physicist at Raytheon Corporation before earning a Master's degree in Education. She taught seventh-grade math at McCall Middle School in Winchester for thirty-five years. She is survived by her loving children: Steve and his wife Helene of Marion, MA; Alison and her husband Jim Feeley of Darien, CT; and Paul and his wife Paula of Winchester, MA. She was the loving grandmother of Ollie and Owen Sughrue; Jack and Caitlin Feeley; and Albert, Madeline, Philip, and Peter Sughrue. Due to the global pandemic, all Services will be private for immediate family members only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Donations in her memory can be made to The Jenks Center in Winchester www.jenkscenter.org www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020