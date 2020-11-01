1/
JANE WALSH
WALSH, Jane Of Boston, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. She was the devoted daughter of the late Thomas J. and Anna L. (Keleher) Walsh, and beloved sister to the late Thomas Craig Walsh (Mary Jayne). Jane was the adored aunt of Mary Anne Loftus (Tom); William T. Walsh (Patti), Sally Walsh, and Thomas C. Walsh, Jr. (Nancy) and proud great-aunt to 8 grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by many loving cousins. Jane was an executive secretary for architecture firms in Boston and enjoyed her career surrounded by creative colleagues. She was a proud Bostonian and loved her city. Jane was kind, lovely, full of joy and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 7th, from 10am to 10:30am in the J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580

Commercial St., BOSTON. Parking attendants at front door. A Prayer Service will begin at 10:30am. Services will conclude with interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. For directions and/or directions, please visit:

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
6175364110
