JANE WOLCHONOK

WOLCHONOK, Jane Age 72, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jane was born in Conneaut, Ohio to Donald and Theresa McDonald. She married her husband, Michael Wolchonok at the age of 23 and enjoyed 49 years of marriage. They lived together in Mexico, Manhattan, Park Slope, Brooklyn, Wellesley and South Natick. Jane started her career at Arm and Hammer answering customer questions. She was influenced by strong women in the workplace and pursued an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business. From there, she worked in banking at Citibank in NYC, Citizens Bank, HarborOne Bank and Brookline Bank. Jane had a beautiful way of bringing people together. Her friends stretched from every decade of her life. From her college years, Mexico, New York, and MetroWest, she surrounded herself with good and loving people. She loved cooking, baking and sharing her favorite recipes. She had an eye for gardening and was a meticulous bouquet curator. Jane had a passion for traveling with friends and family. She was a keen pinochle and Mexican Train player, an enthusiastic rower at CRI, an avid knitter and loved playing piano duets with her niece, Julia. Her greatest joy at the end of her life was her granddaughter, Izzy, age 2, who spent many hours joyfully decorating her Grammy's home with stickers. She is survived by her devoted husband Michael Wolchonok, her son Dan Wolchonok, who in addition to loving her as his mother, saw her as a mentor and advisor throughout his adulthood. Other family including her granddaughter Izzy, her daughter-in-law Jessica Hoy, her brothers Paul and Dave McDonald and their families will miss her dearly. While her immediate family is small in number, she leaves behind a large network of friends whose lives she has touched forever. A celebration of her life will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Jane's favorite charity, The Boys and Girls Club of Boston (https://www.bgcb.org/donate-now
). To share a memory of Jane, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201