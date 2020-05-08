Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
JANET A. (MEGAN) GREEHAN

JANET A. (MEGAN) GREEHAN Obituary
GREEHAN, Janet A. (Megan) Longtime resident of Belmont, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Greehan, Jr. Loving mother of Tom of Southborough, David of Ashland, and Susan of Belmont; and cherished grandmother of Maura (Mark) and Michael. Sister of the late Katharine Row and the late Thomas Megan. Also survived by many dear relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a . Stanton Funeral Services, 786 Mount Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA is assisting the family.

View the online memorial for Janet A. (Megan) GREEHAN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020
