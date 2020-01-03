|
O'SHAUGHNESSY, Janet A. (Stanford) Of Reading, Jan 1st. Beloved wife of Robert S. O'Shaughnessy. Devoted mother of Julie O'Shaughnessy of Reading. Cherished grandmother of Stephen O'Shaughnessy and his fianc?e Courtney Demambro of Woburn and Megan O'Shaughnessy of Everett. Adored great-grandmother of Bella, Madison, Michael and Emma. Dear sister of Francis James Stanford, Jr. of Lynn and his late wife Elizabeth, Patricia A. Stanford of Burlington and the Late James Patrick Stanford and his wife the late Barbara. Janet is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line, on Monday, Jan. 6th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Sunday, 2-6pm. Interment Woodend Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's name to , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
