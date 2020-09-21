1/1
JANET ANN (CHURCHILL) BRANCH
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANCH, Janet Ann (Churchill) Age 84, of Lincoln, formerly of North Reading, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Born August 23, 1936, she attended St. Mary's school in Beverly and was a proud graduate of Boston College class of 1958. She received her master's degree in counseling from Boston State College. Janet began her lifelong career in education teaching at St. Patrick's School in Watertown. She spent her counseling career in the Salem Middle Schools, where she created several award-winning programs for at risk teenagers. Janet was cherished by her family and friends for her faith, kindness and humor. She was also well known for her generosity and kindness to strangers. She was an avid quilter and reader and enjoyed traveling abroad. Janet was the treasured mother of Susan Logan (Bill) of Wellesley, Patricia McConnell (Ken) of Pepperell, Jeffrey (Hugh Clark) of Naples, FL, and Gregory of Bolton. She also leaves her adored and adoring grandchildren, Jake and Michael McConnell, Emily Branch, Emily Clark, and Matthew and Jack Logan. Janet's family would like to thank the compassionate staff of West River Hospice for the warm and loving care the she received. Funeral Service and burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice or share a random act of kindness in her memory. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Janet Ann (Churchill) BRANCH


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
I don't know you I'm so sorry to hear about your mother passing she is now resting in peace may god be with You and your family you are all in my prays always remember the good times you had with her
Lorraine Butler
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved