BRANCH, Janet Ann (Churchill) Age 84, of Lincoln, formerly of North Reading, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 surrounded by family. Born August 23, 1936, she attended St. Mary's school in Beverly and was a proud graduate of Boston College class of 1958. She received her master's degree in counseling from Boston State College. Janet began her lifelong career in education teaching at St. Patrick's School in Watertown. She spent her counseling career in the Salem Middle Schools, where she created several award-winning programs for at risk teenagers. Janet was cherished by her family and friends for her faith, kindness and humor. She was also well known for her generosity and kindness to strangers. She was an avid quilter and reader and enjoyed traveling abroad. Janet was the treasured mother of Susan Logan (Bill) of Wellesley, Patricia McConnell (Ken) of Pepperell, Jeffrey (Hugh Clark) of Naples, FL, and Gregory of Bolton. She also leaves her adored and adoring grandchildren, Jake and Michael McConnell, Emily Branch, Emily Clark, and Matthew and Jack Logan. Janet's family would like to thank the compassionate staff of West River Hospice for the warm and loving care the she received. Funeral Service and burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord private. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice
or share a random act of kindness in her memory.