|
|
PLATT, Janet B. A lifelong resident of Newton, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 78. Daughter of the late Howard and Jeannette (Carrier) Platt, she was predeceased by her siblings Eleanor and Thomas. She is survived by three nephews, many close cousins and dear friends. Janet was among the first group of nurses to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, and worked at Lahey Clinic for over 40 years. After her retirement, she dedicated her time to her lifelong parish, Corpus Christi - St. Bernard, where she served as Sacristy Coordinator, Lector and Eucharistic Minister, bringing Communion to residents of local nursing homes. She also served on the Church Membership Commission and Worship Groups. She will be dearly missed by her family and community of friends in West Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, at 11AM in St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton, followed by interment in Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hour will be held prior to the Mass, Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a faith charity or care of homeless children in Janet's memory. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
View the online memorial for Janet B. PLATT
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019