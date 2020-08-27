BLAMPYE, Janet On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Janet Mancini Blampye passed away peacefully in San Francisco at the age of 69. She was born in Cambridge, MA on June 6, 1951 to the late John Paul Mancini, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Passerini Mancini, and was the oldest daughter of four. Jan was exceptionally warm-hearted and selflessly devoted to her family and loved ones. She loved cooking, hosting family gatherings, and preparing amazing Italian cuisines from scratch. Jan especially enjoyed walking the beach in the summertime and had fond memories of summers spent in Cape Cod. She loved traveling and exploring new cultures and cuisines, with Hawaii and San Diego being two of her favorite destinations. During her career, she worked both as a paralegal and in the alarm industry for 20 years, while raising two boys as a single mother. Jan is survived by three siblings, John Mancini, Jr., Rosemary Mancini, and Richard Mancini; her two sons, Daniel Mancini of North Andover, MA and Michael Blampye of San Francisco, CA; and her longtime companion, Michael Randall. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Daniel, John (Jack), Victoria, and Juliana. Due to the current pandemic, Jan's wishes were to not have a service in her honor. For those who wish to honor her life, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
