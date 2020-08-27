1/1
JANET BLAMPYE
1951 - 2020-08-22
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLAMPYE, Janet On Saturday, August 22, 2020, Janet Mancini Blampye passed away peacefully in San Francisco at the age of 69. She was born in Cambridge, MA on June 6, 1951 to the late John Paul Mancini, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Passerini Mancini, and was the oldest daughter of four. Jan was exceptionally warm-hearted and selflessly devoted to her family and loved ones. She loved cooking, hosting family gatherings, and preparing amazing Italian cuisines from scratch. Jan especially enjoyed walking the beach in the summertime and had fond memories of summers spent in Cape Cod. She loved traveling and exploring new cultures and cuisines, with Hawaii and San Diego being two of her favorite destinations. During her career, she worked both as a paralegal and in the alarm industry for 20 years, while raising two boys as a single mother. Jan is survived by three siblings, John Mancini, Jr., Rosemary Mancini, and Richard Mancini; her two sons, Daniel Mancini of North Andover, MA and Michael Blampye of San Francisco, CA; and her longtime companion, Michael Randall. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Daniel, John (Jack), Victoria, and Juliana. Due to the current pandemic, Jan's wishes were to not have a service in her honor. For those who wish to honor her life, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

View the online memorial for Janet BLAMPYE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved